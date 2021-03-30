'Tonight Show' Dancing Segment With TikTok Star Sparks Backlash Across Social Media

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is facing serious backlash for a segment on Friday night's episode with TikTok star Addison Rae. Rae is one of the biggest stars on the short video app, and she joined Fallon for a seemingly harmless segment where she taught him some of the viral dances from TikTok. However, viewers noted that Rae and Fallon did not credit or even mention the choreographers who created the dances, many of whom could have used the exposure.

Rae's dance segment made the rounds on Twitter, where critics pointed out that Black dancers originally created many of the dances she taught to Fallon. Soon the replies to Fallon's posts were filled with attempts to tag the right creators while condemning Fallon and Rae for leaving them out. Many viewers thought that the omission constituted theft since it provided Fallon and Rae with free content. Many also likened it to instances in history when white celebrities took credit for Black musicians, writers and artists.

Where are the black people who made these dances? Why aren’t they on jimmy fallon? https://t.co/uej260R8ZV — 💗🌸Kenny 🌸💗-💗🌸Bubblegum Era🌸💗 (@Reportxed) March 28, 2021

So far, neither Fallon nor Rae have responded to the backlash. Reporters from Buzzfeed meticulously tracked down the origins for each of the dances Rae performed, giving them some credit after the fact.

The dance Rae performed for "Do it Again" was reportedly recorded by Pia Mia and choreographed by user "@noahschnapp." "Savage Love" was reportedly recorded and choreographed by Jason Derulo; "Corvette Corvette" was recorded by Popp Hunna and choreographed by "@yvnggprince"; "Laffy Taffy was recorded by "D4L" and choreographed by "@flyboyfu"; "Savage" was recorded by Megan Thee Stallion and choreographed by "@keke.janjah"; "Blinding Lights" was recorded by The Weeknd and choreographed by "@macdaddyz"; "Up" was recorded by Cardi B and choreographed by "@theemyanicole"; and "Fergalicious" was recorded by Fergie and will.i.am and choreographed by "@thegilberttwins."

Rae and Fallon continue to take flack for this segment on Twitter, with many users calling on Fallon to cut it from his show going forward. Here is a look at what people are saying.