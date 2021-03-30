'The View' Co-Host Calls out Jimmy Fallon and TikTok's Addison Rae for 'Tonight Show' Segment

✖

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is calling out Jimmy Fallon and TikTok's Addison Rae for their recent dance segment on The Tonight Show. The segment was titled "Addison Rae Teaches Jimmy 8 TikTok Dances," and is fairly self-explanatory: Rae performed a number of popular TikTok dances while Fallon held up cards showing which one she was doing at the time. However, the segment has led to some controversy due to many pointing out that the dances were not credited to those who created them — most of whom are Black and POC creators.

Hostin weighed in on her matter by retweeting a Tonight Show tweet and telling Fallon that this was "a miss," further adding how he should "give credit to the Black creators." Hostin is far from being the only one to weigh, as many have taken to social media to comment on the situation. "This would have been the perfect opportunity for you to lead by example and in giving Black creators their due credit. This opportunity could have been huge for them," one person wrote, according to TooFab. "But no, you chose to display a white girl who's already got a damn career doing this s—. This sucks, do better."

This is a miss @jimmyfallon. Let’s give credit to the black creators...... https://t.co/4fy9p96J1G — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) March 28, 2021

One of Hostin's fans replied as well: "They CANNOT understand it Sunny. Their credits for 'their' things have always been given. They don’t know the history behind the dance. Who created it and was NOT given credit. And that was about race. Quiet if you don’t know the full story! I hear you Sunny."

The fact they have no idea how offensive this is, is sickening. This is systemic racism at its finest. This white women is benefiting from a broken system & was highlighted on national TV, while the choreographers & actual artists that made the songs weren’t even mentioned smh https://t.co/6e4Iw3NDj8 — TYE (@WhosTYE) March 28, 2021

The fan added, "No tell the ones with the poison to read her book and take two pages. The book we know front to back and over and over, we are tired of it, we are now putting it back on the shelf, you can have it."

Notably, The Tonight Show subsequently released a card crediting each dance to the creator who made it. At this time, it appears that neither Fallon nor Rae have addressed the backlash as of yet.