'Tommy' Cancellation Has Fans Sounding off on Social Media

After CBS announced the cancellation of its freshmen police drama Tommy on Wednesday, fans of the Edie Falco-led series flocked to social media to react. The series was one of four CBS series to get the ax, with Broke, Man With a Plan, and Carol's Second Act also getting the short end of the stick. Meanwhile, 15 other series were announced to be returning for the 2020-2021 TV season.

Debuting on the network in early February, the series followed Abigail Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who shakes things up on the golden coast as the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Unfortunately, it did not prove to be a ratings powerhouse, averaging just shy of a 0.5 rating and 4.9 million total viewers in live and same day numbers, according to TVLine. That mean that Tommy was second to last of CBS' 18 dramas in the demographic and 14th in audience size.

The Wednesday announcement struck many on social media. Just after reporters surfaced of Tommy’s cancellation, fans of the series flocked to Twitter to react, some criticizing the network for not giving it a fighting chance. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.