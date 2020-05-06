'Tommy' Cancellation Has Fans Sounding off on Social Media
After CBS announced the cancellation of its freshmen police drama Tommy on Wednesday, fans of the Edie Falco-led series flocked to social media to react. The series was one of four CBS series to get the ax, with Broke, Man With a Plan, and Carol's Second Act also getting the short end of the stick. Meanwhile, 15 other series were announced to be returning for the 2020-2021 TV season.
Debuting on the network in early February, the series followed Abigail Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who shakes things up on the golden coast as the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Unfortunately, it did not prove to be a ratings powerhouse, averaging just shy of a 0.5 rating and 4.9 million total viewers in live and same day numbers, according to TVLine. That mean that Tommy was second to last of CBS' 18 dramas in the demographic and 14th in audience size.
The Wednesday announcement struck many on social media. Just after reporters surfaced of Tommy’s cancellation, fans of the series flocked to Twitter to react, some criticizing the network for not giving it a fighting chance. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.
I'm bummed about #Tommy, I was really looking forward to where it might go. However, I'm thrilled about #AllRise getting renewed.— Steph The Writer (@TheWriterSteph) May 6, 2020
when cbs doesn’t renew #tommy and you have to go cry and imagine all the good things that could have happened. okay yeah i miss edie falco already 🥺— Madison 🥀 (@smorestxlisson) May 6, 2020
I also don't understand why #Tommy doesn't even have a @CBS twitter account. like did you even want the show to be successful and get renewed?— Julia K (@JulesMangoFilm) May 6, 2020
Ok. But where the hell is #Tommy? https://t.co/NQbwHp2fFM— Susan Cooper 💙🌊💙 (@BuzzEdition) May 6, 2020
Nooo I was enjoying Tommy! Bad choice to cancel it CBS! #Tommy— Lee A (@leedfrazer) May 6, 2020
Bummer— Not a helicopter parent (@hromgirl) May 6, 2020
I am sad to see Tommy, broke and Carol’s second act cancelled. I enjoyed watching all three shows.— Candice (@Candi12301) May 6, 2020
Way too soon.— Ryan T. Loy (@MakanaBoy) May 6, 2020
Shit,shit,shit..I loved Tommy!— kate nieman (@KateNieman) May 6, 2020
Damn it! CBS cancelled #Tommy 🤬 @CBSTVStudios— Scarab ⚢🏳️🌈🕇💒♉ (@TheRealScarab) May 6, 2020
#Tommy @cbs What the heck you canceled my favorite show on CBC Tommy is a great show and was not given a chance to succeed Another reason not to watch CBS https://t.co/j9gEQ9h8SC— Vickey White (@caligrannie) May 6, 2020
Sad to see Tommy cancelled. A strong female lead showing the racism that exists today due to gender and sexual orientation. Hopefully another network picks up this great show— Donna D 🇨🇦 (@DonnaD1616) May 6, 2020
Set to air its season finale, which will now act as a series finale, on Thursday, fans had been eagerly awaiting a renewal. As Tommy premiered its penultimate episode least week, teasing the episode with a clip on Twitter, many had rallied their support for the series with calls for a renewal.
Please don’t cancel this show. I really enjoy it please— Line Laurendeau (@goalie871) May 1, 2020
Please renew Tommy! I got the CBS app specifically to watch this excellent show. I'm sure others like me will continue watching CBS until Tommy season 2 comes back. Thank you to the marvelous @RealEdieFalco! You always bring it! 💕☮️— laura (@alteregoiselle) May 2, 2020