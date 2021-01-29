Is Tom Selleck Leaving 'Blue Bloods'?

✖

Rumors have stirred that Tom Selleck may be leaving hit CBS drama Blue Bloods. However, that doesn't seem to be the case. According to Snopes, there were two headlines titled, "Tom Never Again In Blue Bloods" and "Tom's Final Words Before Leaving The Stage Forever," but those headlines were a little misleading.

The outlet reported that when each link was clicked, it seemed to be a scam. When the page opened up it led readers to a page on starstruck24.com where they could allegedly purchase Blue Bloods Season 11 for $27. While the article from the front page seemed legit, it appears it was nothing but a scam.

Viewership has kept the long-running series' ratings high. Fans tuned in at the beginning of January for the first episode of 2021, helping CBS retain its dominance in live ratings. Blue Bloods had 6.4 million viewers, which is some of the highest they've seen. In a recent episode, there was a rare drama between Commissioner Frank Reagan and his father, retired Commissioner Henry "Pops" Reagan. In "Spilling Secrets" Frank (Selleck) looked into some mysterious payments. The whole situation got heated between the two, leading to some shock and surprise from fans at home.

At the beginning of the episode, CPA Melissa Bell (Shawna Christensen) gave Frank papers to sign for his tax return, which he was getting done earlier than many other clients. Frank also worked with her mother. When Frank gave her the papers back, he seemed like something else was wrong. Melissa revealed that Pops had her mother pay someone for over a decade. There was no paper trail for the cash disbursements.

Later, Frank started to question Pops about the payments. He told her Melissa went to his office, and Pops immediately said, "That was privileged information" before Frank could even broach the subject. This meant that something was going on and Pops tried to shut down the conversation. "You think I'm some old coat that's being scammed!" Pops said. He told Frank this was none of his business — whatever "this" was — and walked away form the table.

After the drama continued, in true Blue Blood fashion, the large family were able to come together over family dinner and work it all out. Naturally, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and brought up the fact that the Reagan family were always able to come together and find common ground.