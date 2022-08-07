Roger Earl Mosley, who played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on the original Magnum, P.I., has died. He was 83. Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck during the show's entire run, from 1980 to 1988. Mosley appeared in two episodes of the remake series starring Jay Hernandez.

Mosley's daughter, Ch-a Mosley, announced her father's death on Facebook, reports CBS Los Angeles. He died at 1:17 a.m., surrounded by his family, Ch-a wrote. "We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name," Ch-a continued. "It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you, daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

(Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

Mosley was born in Los Angeles and made his debut in 1971 episodes of Longstreet and Cannon. In 1973, he worked with Selleck for the first time in Stephanie Rothman's Terminal Island. He had several minor roles in movies and television in the early 1970s, even working with John Wayne in McQ. In 1976, he scored his most prominent film role, playing legendary folk singer Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter in Gordon Parks' Leadbelly biopic.

Throughout the rest of the 1970s, Mosley continued appearing in hit movies and shows. He appeared in The Rockford Files, Starsky and Hutch, and Roots: The Next Generation. He played boxer Sonny Liston in The Greatest, in which Muhammad Ali played himself. Mosley also starred in Burt Reynolds' football comedy Semi-Tough.

In 1980, Mosely scored his most well-known role as T.C. on Magnum, P.I. While Selleck never made an appearance in the 2018-2022 Magnum P.I. remake, both Mosley and Larry Manetti did. Mosley appeared in "A Kiss Before Dying" and "The Day Danger Walked In" as John Booky, a barber who cut the new TC's hair.

"Working with Roger E. Mosley was an inspiring way to begin Black History Month. It is truly an honor for us to welcome an original cast member of Magnum, P.I.; one who embodied the role of T.C. with such thoughtful and dignified talent," Stephen Hill, who played TC in the remake series, said before Mosley's first episode aired in March 2019. "Roger and his beautiful wife Toni are proud of my take on the now-iconic character and expressed their enthusiasm to see me and my cast win. We exchanged gifts on set, and now Mr. Mosley and I have a signed Island Hoppers T-shirt from the other's show. The proverbial torch has been passed."

Mosley continued working regularly on television until 2010. After Magnum, P.I., he starred in You Take the Kids, Night Court, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, The Sinbad Show, Walker, Texas Ranger, Rude Awakening, and FCU: Fact Checkers Unit. In 2007, he worked with Selleck for the last time when he joined Manetti for an episode of Las Vegas.