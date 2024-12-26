Tom Selleck Took Two of Frank Reagan’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Possessions Home With Him

Blue Bloods may be over, but Tom Selleck took home a bit of Frank Reagan after wrapping. The long-running CBS procedural aired its final episode earlier this month, but filming concluded over the summer. Since it was the end of the show, much of the cast were able to take stuff from the set, whether big or small. Selleck told Parade what exactly of Frank’s he brought home, and they’re two very important possessions of the PC’s and Selleck’s.

“When I started the show, I bought a watch to celebrate,” Selleck said. “But it was Frank Reagan’s watch. It was a period Rolex. I had it engraved on the back, ‘From Danny, Erin, Joe and Jamie.’ I wore that every show. I still have it. Also, I knew he was a Marine, so I bought a Marine Corps ring and had it engraved inside accurately. Those things mean something. I couldn’t bring his desk with me, but that would have been neat.”

Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: Peter Kramer/CBS

Whether or not Selleck will also be wearing the watch every day like Frank is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case. Or, at the very least, having it on display. It was an important part of Frank and even though no one could see the engraving, having it theoretically be from his kids makes it all the more special, as well as the ring. However, it is definitely a disappointment that Frank’s desk couldn’t find a new permanent home and will either more than likely end up in a warehouse somewhere or be destroyed. Perhaps it will wind up on another series in the future, maybe even another Blue Bloods series or TV movie.

Donnie Wahlberg, meanwhile, actually previously told PEOPLE that on top of two of Danny’s costumes, he took home the famed Reagan family dinner table. He admitted it’s going to be at several different Wahlburgers locations for a bit so people can take pictures with it then it’s going to be raffled off for the Detectives Endowment Association, for the Widows and Children’s fund, so at least that will eventually be going to a good home for a good cause.

What everyone else took home is unknown, but it’s likely they also took important things of their characters or the Reagans in general. Blue Bloods is not an easy show to let go of, and you can’t really blame anyone for taking home as much as they possibly can.