‘Today’ Viewers Weigh In on Craig Melvin’s Debut as Hoda Kotb’s Replacement

Hoda Kotb’s last day on the Today Show was Friday, January 10. The longtime reporter may no longer be one of the main anchors of the morning show but she remains within the NBC family. Kotb will contribute regular stories to Today, work on her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, and will also join Today throughout Olympics coverage. She’s been with NBC for nearly 30 years. Her replacement, Craig Melvin, has already begun.

During his first day in Kotb’s seat, Melvin kicked off his new position by reading an emotional letter from his predecessor, which moved him to tears. “I’m moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, your world will expand. The adventures are endless, the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year,” the letter read in part. The letter continued, “Day One! You are ready surrounded by love. Your team is the kind you can only dream of. Savannah, Al [Roker] and Carson [Daly] are here! With partners like these, your runway is clear. From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock, your fans are so eager, they’re watching the clock. The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!”

Longtime fans of the show were receptive to Melvin’s new role. “Really happy to see the Craig Melvin celebration on the Today Show. I’ve always liked him. He’s gonna do great,” one X user wrote.

Another chimed in, “Craig Melvin on the today show full time is much needed for TV.” Melvin was also surprised with an on-set visit from his wife and two children, which viewers found heartwarming. One user commented: “@TODAYshow @craigmelvin @hodakotb I thought I had cried all my tears on Friday but Today’s show welcoming and honoring Craig Melvin made me cry even more. Congratulations, Craig. You deserve this!!”

Melvin was also surprised by members of his Wofford College community, who officially declared Jan. 13 as Craig Melvin Day.