‘Today Show’ Co-Hosts Star in Nostalgic 1970s Themed Super Bowl Commercial

It has been a rocky winter for the hosts at the Today Show on NBC, but for the Super Bowl, they’ll be getting a chance to return to the good old days for a bit. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly travel back to school with some throwback clothing and fresh hairdos in a PSA that’ll air during the big game.

The time travel is for a great cause too, offering some prime placement for She Can STEM during Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles. As seen in the PSA, a Today Show interview is just wrapping up with Makers for Change CEO Karina Popovich, Glow Up Games CEO Mitu Khandaker and Curastory Founder & CEO Tiffany Kelly.

https://youtu.be/xKpqN7VAci8

As they’re wrapping up, Guthrie and Kotb talk between each other about the cool careers available for women today and the lack when they were kids in school. “I wish they had those kinds of cool careers for women when we were growing up,” Guthrie says as the camera zooms into her brain.

In her daydream, Guthrie and her Today Show co-hosts are clad in their best ’70s attire as they sit in a classroom. The daydream shows how it might’ve looked if STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs were a focus during those days.

“If I say two jobs, do I get extra credit?” Guthrie says, opening the floor to the younger members of the class from the AAAS IF/THEN ambassadors program. They go on to share their dreams that sound normal in today’s world, but leave the ’70s classmates a little confused.

“I want to make immersive video games,” one student says. “I want to revolutionize 3D printing,” another adds, with Kotb chiming in with her ’70s take on the aspiration. “3D… like those glasses we wear in the movies.”

It’s a fun little ad that not only plays into NBC’s opportunity to host the big game this year, it also offers something positive amongst the product commercials, movie trailers and football action. It will also drop early in the evening, giving younger viewers a chance to see it without the threat of hitting their bedtimes.

As the PSA states, only 27 percent of STEM workers are female, something that many hope to change in the future. Tune in during the Super Bowl and see if any ideas are sparked for you.