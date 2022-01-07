Hoda Kotb Gives Update From Home Following COVID-19 Diagnosis, ‘Today’ Show Absence

Hoda Kotb is “feeling good” after testing positive for COVID-19. Hours after it was confirmed that the Today co-host, who is vaccinated and boosted, was isolating at home after she received a positive diagnosis, Kotb took to social media for an update from home, assuring her fans that she is doing just fine amid her recovery.

Kotb provided the update alongside a photo of her snowy at-home views, writing in the caption, “Hello snow! Good morning.” As she wrote that she hopes her followers “are safe and cozy,” Kotb went on to share that she is “feeling good.. sipping tea.. marveling at all of this.” The post, shared Thursday night shortly after her diagnosis was confirmed live on air, generated a flurry of well wishes from fans, with one person commenting, “just take in all that beauty, relax and rest, and enjoy the moment!!” Kotb was even shown some love from longtime Today weatherman Al Roker, who wrote, “you are loved and missed.”

The update comes after Kotb’s co-anchor Craig Melvin addressed his co-host’s absence during Thursday’s episode of Today, sharing that “she’s tested positive for COVID but Hoda tells us that she’s doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back very, very soon,” Melvin said during the show’s third hour.” Kotb also confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter, where she shared that she was “feeling good.” Kotb is the latest NBC talent and TV host to test positive for COVID-19 amid a nationwide surge.

Jenna Bush Hager and Today third-hour co-anchor Sheinelle Jones also spoke about Kotb’s breakthrough diagnosis during Today With Hoda & Jenna, the show’s fourth hour. Jones called Kotb “a rockstar,” adding that she was “around her. I had it. I mean, she’s been able to dodge all of our craziness.” Bush Hager, meanwhile, went on to provide an update on her co-host’s condition, sharing she had been texting with Kotb, who told her that her symptoms are “pretty mild.” Bush Hager said, “Like so many others, she tested positive for COVID. She’s doing totally fine, and she’ll be back here pretty soon.”

It is unclear when Kotb will return to the Today show. The co-anchor is currently isolating at home amid her positive diagnosis. In her Thursday tweet, Kotb expressed her excitement to return to the NBC morning show, writing, “Can’t wait to see you all when I am in the clear!”