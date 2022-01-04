Seth Meyers Cancels Whole Week of Late Night Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Seth Meyers tested positive for COVID-19 and has now canceled all of his shows for the week. The Late Night host tweeted the bad news on Tuesday, although it was not clear when he took his test or got the results. Meyers hinted that the show will be back one way or another on Monday, even if it has to look a bit different.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)” Meyers tweeted. “the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” Fans left supportive comments on Meyers post, and some wondered whether he would feel well enough to perform by Monday. If not, they wondered if there was a plan in place for a substitute host.

https://twitter.com/sethmeyers/status/1478407167707336712?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Oh no!!! Hope you don’t get any bad symptoms and continue to feel well! Rest up and looking forward to your return,” one fan wrote. Another wrote: “Does this mean the return of the sea captain? Wishing you a speedy road back to Covid negative!”

Meyers is just one of the latest victims of the COVID-19 surge resulting from holiday travel in the U.S. He is not the only star to test positive, either – Whoopi Goldberg tested positive over the holidays as well, and is now taking a break from The View. Outside of the entertainment industry, some of the statistics are worse than they were before vaccines were available. According to the latest from CNBC, the U.S. reported a record-breaking 1 million new cases in a single day on Monday.

Drawing on data from Johns Hopkins and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the outlet reported that there are currently about 98,000 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19. That is a sharp increase from last week, and nearly matches the height of the Delta variant wave, which was 103,000 hospitalizations. The country is averaging about 1,200 deaths per day from the virus, with a total death toll of 827,748.

In the face of these numbers, public health officials are still pushing vaccination first and foremost as a means of protection, but early studies reportedly show that the available vaccines are less effective against the omicron variant. It may also cause less severe infections, but there are other concerns to consider such as the opportunity this provides the virus to mutate further. For the latest information on the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.