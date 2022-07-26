'Today Show' Host Hoda Kotb Posts Cryptic Quote Following Alleged Clash With Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb's cryptic social media post seems to lend some credence to the latest report that she and her Today Show co-star Savannah Guthrie are at odds when the cameras are off. Just a few weeks ago, The Sun reported that Guthrie and Kotb "can't stand each other" in real life, despite how friendly they may appear on TV every morning. The outlet felt vindicated when Kotb posted a Confucius quote on Instagram on Monday.

"A seed grows with no sound, but a tree falls with huge noise. Destruction has noise, but creation is quiet. This is the power of silence. Grow silently," read Kotb's quote on Monday. It was attributed to the Chinese philosopher Confucius, and Kotb cited another Instagram account for inspiration. According to The Sun, this quote practically proved that Kotb and Guthrie are at odds.

A source close to The Today Show reportedly told The Sun that Guthrie and Kotb have been struggling for power behind the scenes ever since Matt Lauer was fired from their show. They said: "Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network. Hoda out-maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."

The source went on to claim that Guthrie looks down on Kotb. They said that Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while she sees Kotb as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford." It's worth noting here that Kotb has a strong background as a journalist going back many years before she joined The Today Show.

"Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna since her father was president," the source continued. "Jenna and Savannah are the best of friends, and they ice Hoda out. Jenna landed the best job on TV with zero experience – no one works people better than Jenna. She's a master at playing the game."

The Today Show producers, Kotb and Guthrie have not responded publicly to this report yet, and many skeptics on social media have found reason to doubt it. The Sun cites a "body language expert" as a secondary source for this report, but many commenters said that they found this hard to take seriously. Many also pointed out that the report sounded suspiciously similar to the plot of The Morning Show.

The Today Show airs on weekday mornings on NBC, and there have been no other reports to suggest that there is trouble brewing behind the scenes.