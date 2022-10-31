'Today' Show Halloween: Willie Geist Officiates a Live Wedding as Elvis Presley

The Today Show's Halloween episode Monday morning included a Las Vegas-style wedding, complete with Willie Geist officiating the marriage in full Elvis Presley costume. Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard tied the knot on live television at Rockefeller Center. The rest of the Today Show crew was decked out in intricate costumes, showing off the best NBC's makeup and wardrobe department can do.

Molver hinted that something special was going down for her wedding on Instagram Sunday. She shared pictures of herself and Blanchard having the time of their lives in Times Square. "On Tuesday morning McKay and I were asked if we would get married on the Today Show," Molver wrote. "On Saturday we got flown out to New York. And tomorrow we're tying the knot with Hoda & Jenna." Molver also assured her friends and family they planned to still have a traditional wedding ceremony on Nov. 5.

In a pre-wedding video, Molver and Blanchard, both 22, explained that they never expected a romance to blossom when they first met. However, that all changed during a cross-country road trip with friends and they began to see each other in a new light. "Most people think we're crazy for getting married so young, but I feel so confident in making this big decision," Molver said. "My life is so much better with him in it."

The two decided early on after getting engaged in July that they wanted to elope. They even considered tying the knot during a real trip to Las Vegas. Luckily for the Today Show team though, the Utah residents waited!

"You are more than I could have ever hoped for," Blanchard told Molver after she walked down the aisle. "You took that impossible list of qualities, attributes, and talents that I was looking for and not just met them all, but you exceeded them."

Molver told Blanchard that her love for him felt "so big that I just want to shout it from the rooftops. This is probably the closest thing I'll get to do that." Then, the two exchanged rings and said their "I do's." Geist then reminded the two they have "promised to love and cherish one another throughout your lives," then pronounced them "husband and wife."

The Today Show went all-out on Halloween as it usually does. Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie both dressed in costumes inspired by Cirque du Soleil's show O. Jenna Bush Hager was dressed as Celine Dion while Al Roker looked just like Sammy Davis Jr. Craig Melvin dressed as Muhammad Ali while Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer were David Copperfield and Adelaide Herrmann. Sheinell Jones was a Las Vegas showgirl while Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker dressed as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.