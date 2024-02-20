Hoda Kotb Addresses Kelly Rowland's No-Show on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb has extended an open invitation for Kelly Rowland to return to Today. After the singer and actress, who was scheduled to guest host the NBC morning show Friday, reportedly walked off the set due to a dressing room mishap, Kotb made it clear that Roland is "welcomed any time" at the show.

Kotb addressed Rowland's absence during Today with Hoda & Jenna Tuesday, agreeing with Jenna Bush Hager as she said that she had nothing but love for the Destiny's Child alum. "I just wanna say this, I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again," Kotb said, adding, "She can share my dressing room – we'll be in it together!"

Bush Hager recalled the first time that Rowland appeared as a guest on their show, both she and Kotb wanted her to return as a guest host. "Remember the first time she was a guest and we both said, 'Can she please host?'" the NBC personality remembered.

Kotb also made sure to thank singer Rita Ora, who stepped in as Rowland's last-minute substitute, saying, "On another note too, we just want to give a shoutout to Rita Ora, who kind of came in at the last second and really did a phenomenal job." Ora was originally booked as a guest on the Friday broadcast, where she was scheduled to be interviewed by Kotb and Rowland about her upcoming stint as a judge on The Masked Singer and next album.

Bush Hager teased that she and Kotb will be "sticking down the fort" for the near future, joking, "I won't take a day off until 2026." Kotb agreed, "I was gonna say, you're not allowed. That's the last day off for months and months and months."

Rowland's behind-the-scenes drama reportedly occurred after the Grammy Award winner's request for a green room upstairs went unmet, as it was already occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was scheduled to promote her new album and film This Is Me... Now, Page Six reported at the time. Rowland was reportedly displeased with the dressing room that was being offered to her, so she decided to exit the set at the last minute.