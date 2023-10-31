Savannah Guthrie Dresses up as Taylor Swift for Halloween on 'Today', Dances With Daughter Vale

Savannah Guthrie and her 9-year-old daughter embraced their Swiftie sides for Halloween, dressing up as Taylor Swift for Today's "ultimate Kellyoke singalong." The morning show's annual Halloween celebration featured all of the NBC hosts transforming into some of the most iconic musicians of all time this year, with Guthrie's performance of "Cruel Summer" closing out the performance.

Joining her mom on stage was Guthrie's daughter Vale, who danced along with her mom in a Swift costume of her own. Guthrie, who also shares 6-year-old son Charley with husband Michael Feldman, took to Instagram following the performance to call the moment a "wildest dream come true for my little swiftie and me" and share sweet moments from throughout the day.

Guthrie previously shared her experience taking Vale to one of Swift's sold-out Eras Tour shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in August. "Memories for a lifetime with my beautiful girl," Guthrie wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you @taylorswift for singing your heart out every single night." She continued, "Feeling so grateful and lucky to have seen this in person with the little girl of my wildest dreams."

Also taking the stage during Tuesday's Halloween performance on Today was Carson Daly, who transformed into Neil Diamond for a performance of "Sweet Caroline." Craig Melvin was up next, breaking out the parachute pants as MC Hammer for "U Can't Touch This." Dylan Dreyer also totally transformed, looking absolutely unrecognizable as Pink as she delivered a rendition of the singer's "Raise Your Glass."

Paying tribute to Harry Styles' performance on the Today Plaza this summer, Willie Geist dressed up as the "As It Was" singer – down to the exact outfit Styles sported at the time. Weekend Today anchors Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander then transformed into married musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for a performance of "Happy Anywhere," and their imitation was so good, Shelton even sent in a video giving his stamp of approval to the duo. "You guys did great, sounded great, looked great," The Voice alum said. "Happy Halloween!"

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also dressed as a famous duo, becoming iconic couple Sonny and Cher for a goofy performance of their hit "I Got You, Babe." Weatherman Al Roker was perfection as he dressed up as Lionel Richie before his Today 3rd Hour co-host Sheinelle Jones brought down the house as Diana Ross performing her iconic "I'm Coming Out."