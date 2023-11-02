'Today' Show: Dylan Dreyer Transforms Into Pink for Halloween

Raise your glass to Dylan Dreyer's Halloween costume! The Today show meteorologist was unrecognizable Tuesday as she transformed into the Grammy Award-winning artist for the "ultimate Kellyoke singalong," featuring all of her NBC morning show co-hosts dressed up as some of the most iconic musicians of all time.

Dreyer looked just like Pink as she launched into her performance of "Raise Your Glass," embracing her inner rockstar wearing a bejeweled jumpsuit, tights, combat boots, cropped jacket and signature platinum blonde pixie cut. Sharing photos from behind the scenes of the show as well as joyful moments from her performance to her Instagram page, Dreyer wrote in the caption, "Pretty sure I want to be Pink in my next life...I had too much fun!"

Dreyer wasn't the only Today star who fully embraced Halloween. Also taking to the stage for the holiday celebration performance was Carson Daly, who dressed up as Neil Diamond for a performance of his classic hit "Sweet Caroline." Craig Melvin also turned heads as MC Hammer, breaking out the parachute pants to perform the iconic song "U Can't Touch This."

In a particularly meta moment for the Today show, Willie Geist dressed up as Harry Styles for his performance, dressing in the exact outfit the "As It Was" singer donned during his show on the Today Plaza this summer. Weekend Today anchors Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander took their costumes to the next level as they transformed into married musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for a performance of "Happy Anywhere" next. Their impression of the couple was so spot-on that Shelton even sent in a video giving his stamp of approval to the duo. "You guys did great, sounded great, looked great," The Voice alum said in his video message. "Happy Halloween!"

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also coordinated costumes, turning into iconic couple Sonny and Cher for a hilariously over-the-top performance of their hit "I Got You, Babe." Weatherman Al Roker also made a complete transformation as he embraced his inner Lionel Richie, while his Today 3rd Hour co-host Sheinelle Jones tore up the stage as musical legend Diana Ross and performed her iconic "I'm Coming Out." Closing out the performance was Savannah Guthrie, who dressed as Taylor Swift for a performance of "Cruel Summer" complete with a special appearance from her 9-year-old daughter Vale, who also dressed as the pop star before joining her mom on stage.