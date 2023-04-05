'Today' Show Earns Prestigious Honor

NBC's Today has won the Peabody Institutional Award, the organization announced Wednesday. Selected by the Peabody Board of Jurors, the award recognizes "institutions and organizations, as well as series and programs, for their enduring body of work and their iconic impact on both the media landscape and the public imagination." In past years it has gone to Fresh Air with Terry Gross, Ava DuVernay's Array, The Simpsons, 60 Minutes, Sesame Street, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Kartemquin Films, Frontline, and ITVS.

In selecting Today for this year's Institutional Award, Peabody cited the morning news show's "ability to bring viewers breaking news as it happens," adding that Today has delivered "immediate coverage of such news events as the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, the tsunami that wreaked havoc in a dozen Asian nations, and the September 11 terrorist attacks." The group added that the morning news program is "a staple in people's homes as viewers busy themselves with morning routines" and provides "a charismatic and affable team of on-screen personalities who engage viewers with an array of topics."

"For nearly three quarters of a century, TODAY has been a morning staple for millions of Americans and a consistent cultural touchstone for deeply moving human stories, groundbreaking news, and daily joy," Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said. "We're thrilled to recognize the program not only for their decades of stellar reporting and storytelling, but also for their undeniable impact on culture and an informed public."

Today premiered on January 14, 1952 and has remained don the year for the past 70 years. The show's current lineup is led by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly on the main telecast, with Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and Willie Geist hosting additional hours.

Wednesday's announcement comes ahead of the full reveal of the 2023 Peabody award nominees. Peabody nominees in the fields of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth, and public service programming will be announced on Tuesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 13. The Trailblazer Award and Career Achievement Award winners will then be announced on Thursday, April 20. The 83rd annual Peabody Awards are Sunday, June 11 and will take place in Los Angeles, marking the first time the celebration has been held in the city.