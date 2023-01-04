'Today': Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Mark Major Milestone This Week

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are celebrating a major milestone together! During Tuesday's broadcast of the Today show, the fan-favorite co-anchors celebrated five years of working together on the NBC program. While Guthrie joined Today as a co-host in 2012, Kotb has been attached to the morning program since 2008, when she started on the show's fourth hour hosting alongside Kathie Lee Gifford until Jenna Bush Hager stepped in as a replacement in 2019. She went on to join Guthrie as a co-anchor in 2018.

The momentous occasion was marked on-air with highlights of their time together on Today. The tribute segment included clips of Kotb and Guthrie singing with country music icon Dolly Parton, dancing with J.Lo, and channeling their inner Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked for the show's annual Halloween extravaganza. The clip also included moments from their many interviews, other fun segments, and coverage of major events, including the 2018 Winter Olympics and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 wedding.

As the segment ended, Kotb was quick to joke, "we are a couple, OK? And let's not forget it," before she went on to reflect on the last five years. She told Kotb told viewers, "the stuff we show on TV is fun, but the stuff I love the most is the stuff that's not on TV." She added that she was "just thinking about our morning just this morning, and there are so many just like that, that happen before the cameras all go on, and we really get to be us." Guthrie agreed, sharing, "We're so lucky."

"You're my soul sister," Guthrie continued. "To get to do this together. You held my hand five years ago, and we said 'let's do this,' and this has been the joy of a lifetime. Cheers to NBC for letting us do this and having so much fun."

Kotb and Guthrie's work milestone was shared to the official Today Instagram account in a post cheering "to five years of waking up with [Savannah Guthrie] and [Hoda Kotb]." Commenting on the post, the Today Radio Show account wrote, "We love waking up with these voices every morning." Guthrie also marked the occasion on her own account, where she penned, "five years in the blink of an eye. so thankful to you, [Hoda Kotb]."