'Today' Host Hoda Kotb's Reaction to Netflix's 'Sex/Life' TikTok Challenge is Fried Gold

✖

Netflix's steamy series Sex/Life has become a fixture on TikTok lately, with the "Sex/Life Challenge" taking over users' For You Pages. In the challenge, people blind react to episode 3 at the 19 minutes and 50 seconds mark, where Billie's (Sarah Shahi) husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) is spying on her former lover Brad (Adam Demos) at the gym and follows him into the locker room shower, where he gets an eyeful of full-frontal nudity.

The brief moment is drawing some shocked reactions, and Today with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager decided to trick her co-host, Hoda Kotb, into participating in the trend. In the TikTok video, Hager shows Kotb the video, to which she replies with a shocked "Oh jeez!" as her jaw drops. It's the perfect reaction for the unexpected scene and has earned over 77k likes on the app.

Demos opened up to Entertainment Weekly about baring all for the graphic scenes in Sex/Life. "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start," the Australian actor explained. "So I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have — and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."

Not only is Sex/Life causing a stir on social media, but leads Shahi and Demos are dating in real life after meeting on set. "I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi told PEOPLE. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly." They both have the same taste in music, whiskey, and tequilas. The L Word star was also impressed by Demos "just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more." She called acting alongside him a "privilege" and praised him as "amazing" in the series.