Netflix's 'Sex/Life' Has Social Media Stunned Over Specific Moment
Netflix's new drama Sex/Life is starting to get some startling reactions on social media. The show centers around a suburban woman named Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) caught in a love triangle between her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her ex-boyfriend, Brad Simon (Adam Demos). One particularly charged scene between Cooper and Brad has viewers shocked.
Warning: there are spoilers ahead of Sex/Life Season 1! The trailer leaves no doubt that Sex/Life will be a steamy, torrid love affair but there's a specific scene in Episode 3, "Empire State of Mind," which has fans reeling. It is here that Cooper, feeling insecure, stalks Brad to the gym, where he goes so far as to follow Brad into the shower. There, he openly stares at Brad's penis, which the show tells us in no uncertain terms is exceptionally large.
According to a report by Men's Health, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser described this moment as essential to the story because it illustrates Cooper's growing obsession with Brad. Still, that didn't stop many viewers from questioning the true intent behind this Netflix original series.
Commenters zeroed in on this moment above all others in the new series, with everything from jokes to wry commentary to sincere condemnation. Some even compared it to the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by B.B. Easton, upon which the TV show is based. Sex/Life premiered on Friday, June 25 on Netflix and is streaming now. Scroll down for a look at the reactions to this eye-catching scene.
My reaction to @netflix #SexLife Ep 3; 19:50 min 😳 #IWasntReady pic.twitter.com/RGh0Tk7qh4— FredrikaC (@facowley25) July 12, 2021
Fans commenting on this scene often referred to it by its timestamp, so they could leave no doubt about what they were discussing without spelling it out too plainly.prevnext
Many users established themselves firmly on Cooper's side in the story, saying that he would be better off leaving Billie behind. However, even then they couldn't help marveling at Brad's anatomy.prevnext
Many commenters were amazed because they simply didn't think Netflix was allowed to be so graphic, or that they could have come across this kind of content unexpectedly.prevnext
The scene of Brad's shower earned the show as a whole a reputation for being graphic and voyeuristic, to the frustration of some fans.prevnext
Even after seeing all Brad had to offer, some fans still stood by Cooper as their first choice for Billie — or for themselves.prevnext
Some users filmed each other reacting to the scene in question so they could post the first impression online.prevnext
Finally, most reactions to the scene couldn't be summed up in words and needed GIFs to do them justice.prev