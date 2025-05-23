‘Today’ Co-Host Sheinelle Jones Speaks Out Following Husband Uche Ojeh’s Death

Sheinelle Jones is thanking her Today colleagues and viewers for their support following the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

Ojeh, whom Jones married in 2007 and with whom she shared three children, passed away at the age of 45 following a battle with brain cancer.

After Savannah Guthrie announced Ojeh’s passing on the Friday broadcast of the NBC program, with Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Carson Daly — all joining in with messages of support — Jones took to social media later that morning to express her gratitude amid her grief. Sharing a video of the Friday morning announcement, which also highlighted Ojeh and Jones’ 17 years of marriage, the Today anchor wrote, “Thank you, for all of your love and support.” She ended the message with a red heart emoji.

Just as they did during the morning broadcast, Jones’ Today co-hosts quickly came together in the comments section to share messages of support. Replying to the post, the official Today Instagram account wrote, “We love you Sheinelle,” with Hager adding, “Love you Sheinelle…we wrap our arms around you now and forever!”

In her own comment, Guthrie remembered Ojeh as “an extraordinary person” who was “full of light and heart and faith.” She continued, “Sheinelle, my dearest, we love you and the kids with all of our hearts. I marvel at your strength. You are surrounded by love now and forever.”

Dryer added, “Hoping you can find peace in the love and prayers that surround you and your incredible children. I’m so lucky to have known Uche and his spirit lives on in your family. Love you Sheinelle.”

Others also sent their condolences, Tamron Hall responding, “Sheinelle our prayers and love are with you and your family.” Sherri Shepherd commented, “Sheinelle sending you love & prayers.” Holly Robinson Peete said she was “heartbroken to hear of your loss” and “holding you and your family close in my heart during this unimaginable time. Your husband’s love and light will live on through the beautiful life you shared. I pray you find strength in the love that surrounds you and comfort in the memories you hold dear.”

Jones, who has been on hiatus from Today since December, met Ojeh in the late ‘90s while they were both attending Northwestern University. The couple married in September 2007 and welcomed three children together – son Kayin, 14, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12. Guthrie revealed Friday that Ojeh battled glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.