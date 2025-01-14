All About Sheinelle Jones’ Marriage to Husband Uche Ojeh and Their Family Together

Today co-host Sheinelle Jones remains busy even in the midst of her absence on the morning show since she has her hands full with her three kids and husband. According to The Knot, Jones and Uche Ojeh met while attending Northwestern University in the late ‘90s and eventually got married on Sept. 1, 2007 in Philadelphia. Unlike his wife, Ojeh isn’t as active in the public eye, but his LinkedIn reveals he’s a managing partner at UAO Consulting.

In 2018, Jones looked back at her engagement to Ojeh on Today, admitting she thought she knew when it was coming “and it didn’t happen,” she told Jenna Bush Hager. “The one time it was the typical Tiffany’s box, we were doing the long distance, and it was a bracelet. Fast forward to the next time, and we were in Cancun, and we did long distance for seven years, eight years. So we were in Cancun, and we were swimming. It was a romantic trip, and I thought, it’s coming. Trip ended, flew back.”

TODAY — Pictured: Sheinelle Jones and her kids, Clara, Kayin and Uche, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Jones then stopped expecting the proposal to happen, so when Ojeh eventually did get down on one knee, she was as surprised as ever. “We were on a trip to Northwestern’s campus, where we went to school, and it was raining outside,” she explained. “He was like, ‘Hey, let’s go over by our little spot on the lake,’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s raining.’” Ojeh insisted, and he popped the question.

Nearly two years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child, Kayin, in August 2009. He seems to be following in his mom’s footsteps, interviewing Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition. He also shared a pretty memorable moment with his mom just before the holidays. In her most recent Instagram post before her Today absence on Dec. 16, Jones shared that the two of them had the honor of meeting President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House.

In July 2012, Jones and Ojeh welcomed fraternal twins Clara and Uche. They went to the U.S. Open in August 2023 and even played pickleball with tennis pros. All three of the Ojeh kids also visited their mom at work in April 2023 for Bring Your Child to Work Day. She shared a series of photos of them in the studio along with the caption, “This is the first time my kiddos have seen me do the show in the studio! I think it was good for them to see what mommy does every morning. I used to love going to work with my mom … I hope they look back on this day fondly too.”