‘Today’: Dylan Dreyer Shares Update on Sheinelle Jones Amid Her Absence Over ‘Family Health Matter’

Dylan Dreyer is sharing an update on TODAY show colleague Sheinelle Jones amid her extended absence dealing with a “family health matter.”

The 3rd Hour of Today host opened up to E! News at the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, saying Jones was “doing all right” during her time away from the show.

“She’s doing all right,” Dreyer said. “She’s hanging in there. We’re praying for her and her family. You know, she’s just going through a tough time with her family.”

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“We talk to her every day,” she continued. “One of us on the team talks to her every single day, and we’re there to support her, and we’ll welcome her back with open arms the second she can get back to us.”

Jones last appeared on TODAY on Dec. 18, taking to Instagram in January to explain her extended absence. “I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she wrote at the time.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you,” Jones added. “Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

On April 11, Jones’ co-hosts shared an update with viewers. “I just talked to her a couple days ago—she’s taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time,” Craig Melvin said at the time. “We love our girl. It’s been nice to see how much everyone else loves her, too.”

Dreyer confirmed at the time that Jones would eventually return to the show. “She misses being here,” the meteorologist chimed in. “She wishes she was here with us, but she’s doing what she needs to do.” Al Roker also added, “We’re just praying for her.”