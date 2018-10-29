‘Today’ Airs Without Megyn Kelly

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show as it evolves. We want you to know that the entire TODAY family will continue to bring you informative and important stories, just as we always have.” pic.twitter.com/7xC0tyPdZT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2018



The Today Show aired without Megyn Kelly for the first time on Monday after the host’s controversial stance on blackface last week.

Kelly parted ways with NBC News and The Today Show officially on Friday. She had a short and often controversial tenure on the morning show, where she hosted the third hour separately from the rest of the anchors. Her segment was billed as a separate show called Megyn Kelly Today. On Monday, the usual Today anchor Hoda Kotb hosted the third hour along with Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

“Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show,” Kotb said from her usual studio, rather than Kelly’s separate set. “As it evolves, we want you to know that the entire Today family will continue to bring you informative and important stories — just as we always have.”

Melvin became a weekday news anchor on the Today Show back in September. He had worked for many years on Weekend Today before that, in addition to his appearances on NBC News and MSNBC as a correspondent and anchor. Since he moved over to the weekday morning broadcasts, many assumed he would take on a a more prominent role, perhaps even co-hosting with Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Now, many are speculating that the third hour of Today will go to either Melvin or Roker. Fans on Twitter replied with their hope that this format would last a lot longer.

“I’m loving your new 3rd hour,” one person wrote. “You’ve got me now! I’m sorry to say I usually turned off Megan Kelly, I just didn’t care for her interview style. The new layout is a pleasure to watch. Interesting stories told by the best there is in the news now! Keep it up!”

Kelly stirred up some serious outrage last week with a discussion about Halloween costumes — specifically, the use of blackface.

“But what is racist? Because, truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” Kelly said in the midst of an all-white panel. “Back when I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

“I can’t keep up with the number of people we’re offending just by being normal people these days,” she added.

Kelly apologized for these remarks both in an internal e-mail to colleagues and a tearful on-air statement the next day. However, for many online critics and, apparently her bosses, it was too little too late. Kelly has yet to comment personally on her show’s cancellation.