'To Tell the Truth' Guest Lil Rel Howery Puzzled by Identity of Real Pig Fashion Designer in Exclusive Clip

The next episode of To Tell The Truth has gone to the pigs! In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, host Anthony Anderson's mother, Doris Day Bowman, asked a group of contestants questions about their job as a clothing designer for pigs. Miss Piggy might just have some new fashion designers to call up after this episode airs. The celebrity panel includes comedians Lil Rel Howery, D.L. Hughley, and Joel McHale. It's up to them to figure out which of the contestants are telling the truth.

Howery starts off the questioning by asking the contestants if they really only design clothes for pigs. All three of them seriously answer in the affirmative. Borman then asked if pigs like to wear the clothes they design. "Yeah, they strut their stuff," one contestant said. Borman had more questions though, asking the contestants where they take their smart-dressed pigs. Another contestant told Bowman she runs a shop called Getting Piggy With It. "You ask enough questions mom?" Anderson asked. Bowman said she was done, prompting McHale to joke that they were out of time already.

The newest edition of To Tell The Truth launched in 2016. When Anderson was hired to host, producers asked if his mother could appear on the show because of her hilarious appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. Bowman has been a mainstay on the series since it launched. Anderson stars on ABC's Black-ish, which will start its final season this fall. The show has netted Anderson 10 Primetime Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Comedy Series as an executive producer and seven for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Andre Johnson.

After Black-ish was renewed for its final season, creator Kenya Barris thanked the network for supporting the show. "In this day and age, it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way," Barris wrote on Instagram.

Each episode of To Tell The Truth features a celebrity panel to find out which contestant is telling the truth. Howery, Hughley, and McHale have all appeared on the show in the past. McHale also hosts ABC's Card Sharks revival, which debuted in 2019. New episodes of To Tell the Truth air on ABC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.