A TNT personality is on the mend after her recent injury. Skye Blue, a wrestler on AEW Collision, suffered an unspecified injury to her lower leg on July 20. She has now undergone surgery, according to her boyfriend, fellow AEW performer Kyle Fletcher.

Skye Blue (real name Skylar Dolecki) suffered her injury during a televised match against Hikaru Shida at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. During the bout, Shida, who was inside the ring, jumped onto Skye, who was standing on the outside of the ring. As Skye received the move, her right leg buckled; as a result, the AEW referee stopped the match immediately. This injury is legitimate and not part of a professional wrestling storyline.

(Photo: Collage: An official promo image of AEW wrestler Skye Blue performing on TNT's 'AEW Collision,' surrounded by two images of Skye Blue recovering from injury, shared by Kyle Fletcher on X. - X / Kyle Fletcher // AEW/TNT // X / Kyle Fletcher)

On July 21, Fletcher shared a photo and update on his partner to X. He posted an image of Skye sitting on a couch with her right lower leg and foot heavily bandaged. He captioned the photo, "we got her home everyone, doctor Kyle on the clock."

Fletcher then shared a follow-up note on Friday. A still-bandaged Skye was pictured outside under a medical facility's sign that read "Day Surgery." He captioned the photo "send prayers [and] cat toys," referencing the fact that she'd be recovering at home and spending time with their pet cat.

On her part, Skye promised fans that she'll eventually return to the ring, writing on July 22, "I'll be back."