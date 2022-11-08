Game Show Host Reveals Contestant's Unfortunate Passing

The game show world is mourning the loss of a beloved contestant. After appearing Wednesday's episode of the ITV show, host Ben Shephard revealed that Tipping Point contestant Rav has died. Shephard shared he heartbreaking news on Twitter, where she revealed that the late logistics manager's family shared that Rav passed away sometime after his episode was recorded.

Shephard, who also presents on Good Morning Britain, paid tribute to Rav by sharing a photo of himself and the contestant from his time on Tipping Point, the ITV series in which contestants must answer questions in order to put plastic discs into an arcade-style, coin-pushing machine in the hope of winning a cash prize. Alongside the photo, Shephard informed fans, "Since we recorded today's Tipping Point, Rav's family have shared the sad news of his passing." He went on to reflect on Rav's time on the show, writing, "I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love."

Since we recorded today’s Tipping Point, Rav’s family have shared the sad news of his passing. I loved playing alongside him, and along with all the Tipping Point team we are sending his family and friends all our love. pic.twitter.com/3nhPRspblR — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) November 2, 2022

The official Tipping Point Twitter account also paid their respects to the fan-favorite contestant, in a tweet of their own writing, "After the recording of this programme, we spoke with Rav's family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies."

During his appearance on Tipping Point, Rav quickly became a fan-favorite, with viewers rooting for him to take home a top prize. He made it all the way to the final, managing to finish the first round on top with £1,100 in the bank and during the semi-final, he managed to beat fellow contestant Hayley by ending the round with £1,650.

News of his passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from Tipping Point viewers, with one person writing, "This is such sad news Rav seemed a lovely man. Heartfelt condolences to his family." A second person tweeted, "My condolences to his family. I hope he managed to get on the trip that he wanted to go on with he's winnings. What a genuine man he was from watching the program." Somebody else commented, "He looked like he had the best time being on the show. Very sad news to hear of his passing. My thoughts to his family & friends," with other Tipping Point viewers remembering Rav as "a genuinely lovely guy" and "such a jolly chap."