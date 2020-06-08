'Looney Tunes' Fans Sound off After Reboot Ditches Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam's Guns

When HBO Max launched late last month, the new Time Warner Media streaming platform included some of the first new Looney Tunes shorts in years, recreating the spirit of the original classic shorts. There was one big difference though, as Bugs Bunny's immortal rivalry with Elmer Fudd no longer included guns. Yosemite Sam will also no longer use the weapons either. The decision sparked conversation online, although some longtime fans pointed out that other recent depictions of Elmer Fudd have not included guns.

In a world where theatrical animation has long since ditched traditional animation, Looney Tunes Cartoon showrunner Peter Browngardt told the New York Times he approached the Looney Tunes revival as if Warner Bros. never stopped making them at the end of the 1960s. "As much as we possibly could, we treated the production in that way," he explained on May 29. In fact, the new adventures of Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and more are all 2D animated.

The new shorts still include the famous over-the-top violence inspired by Tex Avery, Chuck Jones and other legendary filmmakers before them, Browngardt said. However, there is some adaptation to the times. "We’re not doing guns," Browngardt said. "But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in."