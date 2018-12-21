‘Timeless’ Boss Reveals What a Revival Would Explore in Wake of ‘Magical’ Finale

Timeless has had more comebacks in its short run than most beloved television shows, but fans finally said goodbye to the NBC fantasy drama for the last time Thursday night.

Though the special Christmas finale movie wrapped up the story of Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Wyatt (Matt Lanter), Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and the rest of the team, the end provided one last scene that leaves the door open for a revival to the cult favorite time traveling world.

With happy endings for all of our heroes, and a redemption sacrifice for Garcia Flynn (Goran Višnjić), the series ended its 28-episode run with Lucy and Wyatt happily married and with two kids. Rufus and Jiya (Claudia Doumit) founded their own company and meet a teenage girl at a science fair, who created a piece of technology that he recognizes.

After the Time Team reunites to meet with Flynn in 2014 and set the events of the show in motion, the show returns to the same girl who is working in her room and sketching time machines and formula for new time-travel equipment, leaving the door open for the show to return in some fashion in the future.

Timeless co-creator Shawn Ryan opened up to Entertainment Tonight about what a possible revival could look like, now that the main characters have all found their happy endings.

“I would say that we have played all our cards that involve the story threads that we have explored in seasons one and two,” Ryan told the outlet. “I feel like this is a really appropriate ending to those 28 episodes of television.”

He added: “I think the universe is bigger than just those story threads and if somebody came to us and said, ‘Hey, this movie actually did pretty well and we’re interested in doing a movie every year or a movie every couple of years,’ or ‘We want to do six episodes of a Timeless miniseries,’ we’d have to do the work that we usually do but I think there’s room for new story threads in that universe.”

Specifically talking about the final scene of the special, Ryan said that it touched on Connor Mason’s (Paterson Joseph) theory that now that the technology for time travel exists, it is only matter of time before the Team could be needed again.

Despite his hope that Timeless might one day return in some way in the future, Ryan told the publication he considers the finale a satisfying ending to the story.

“If this is it, I’m very satisfied with how it ended,” Ryan said. “…If this is the end, I feel very happy with the way it ended. I think it’s a great watch from episode one to the very end.”

“Now… is this the end? Um, I don’t know. I’ve thought it was the end twice before and it wasn’t. I don’t want to toy with the fans and I don’t want to give the fans false hope. They deserve better than that. I don’t know, but I’ve seen examples like Firefly and Veronica Mars sort of resurrect themselves in some form or another. I don’t know what the form might be, I don’t know what it might be. I’d like to think there’s more Timeless to be had in some form at some time. We’ll just have to see what form that is, what it is and if it is,” he added.