Iconic Horror Franchise Could Be Getting a Reboot

Nearly 15 years after the last Friday the 13th film was released, Jason Voorhees could be resurrected. Discussing the recently-released The Exorcist: Believer, Blumhouse executive Ryan Turek revealed the studio is interested in a Friday the 13th reboot.

"Jason [Blum] and I are definitely in agreement that Friday the 13th is the thing we would love to get our hands on. I really want to go back to the basics," Turek told Inverse when asked if there was a horror franchise he'd like to bring back with Blumhouse. "You don't need too many ingredients for a Friday the 13th film. You need summer camp, you need campers, and you need Jason Voorhees in a mask."

Launching in 1980, the Friday the 13th franchise centers around the fictional character Jason Voorhees, who was thought to have drowned as a boy at Camp Crystal Lake. Decades later, the lake, rumored to be "cursed" becomes the scene for a series of mass murders. The original film spawned 10 sequels, as well as a mash-up film with Jason's fellow horror film icon Freddy Kruger – 2003's Freddy vs. Jason – with the most recent installment, Friday the 13th, releasing in 2009.

Over the years, there has been a desire to release additional films. After Warner Bros. relinquished rights to the franchise to Paramount in 2013, per ScreenRant, a sequel was in development with Platinum Dunes and had several directors attached to the project. However, the film was canceled in 2017. There has remained interest in reviving the film franchise ever since, with Blumhouse seeming like a natural fit for a potential reboot. The studio was behind the recent Halloween trilogy reboot, as well as The Exorcist: Believer, which released on Oct. 6. While there currently seems to be no concrete plans at Blumhouse, Turek expressed his excitement at the possibility.

"Listen, I've gone on the record saying Halloween is the ultimate slasher film for me. That's my favorite slasher film of all time. But Friday the 13th as a franchise is one that I just bow down to. I just love everything about it," he said. "And if we were able to live in both worlds, like we do with Halloween, then to be able to live at Crystal Lake for a while would be so incredible."

While fans may have to wait awhile longer for a new Friday the 13th film, they can expect to see Jason on their screens again soon. A24 and Peacock are developing a prequel television show titled Crystal Lake. Created by Bryan Fuller and set to bring back original star Adrienne King, the series is set to premiere sometime in 2024.