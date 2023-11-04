Beloved '90s TV Show's Star Teases Reboot

Is there still life in a certain long-canceled animated series? A recent tweet from beloved voice actor Paul Rugg might lead us to say yes. On Oct. 30, Rugg sent out an "informal poll" to his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to ask, "Who's in the mood for a Freakazoid reboot?" Freakazoid! was a beloved animated series that aired on The WB from 1995 to 1997. Though it only lasted two seasons (airing 24 episodes total), it has since gone on to become a cult classic. Rugg voiced the titular superhero on the show and was a writer on the series.

Rugg stopped short of stating more Freakazoid! was definitely on the way, and he actually deleted the "informal poll" around the topic. However, he has left up a couple replies to fans on the topic, noting that the hypothetical revamp wouldn't be like the recent revivals of Animaniacs or Murphy Brown.

While there are no further developments on a Freakazoid! reboot, Rugg and Tom Ruegger, creator of Freakazoid! and Animaniacs, have been teaming for various fan convention appearances this year. The two are currently appearing at Twin Cities Con in Minneapolis, Minnesota, through Nov. 5. As part of their time at the convention, they discussed Freakazoid! in a special panel on Friday.

The Freakazoid character was recently brought back in a 2020 episode of Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go! Rugg reprised the character for that episode (Season 6, Episode 33 "Huggbees"). It's also worth noting that several other Warner Bros. cartoons from the '90s — Animaniacs, Tiny Toon Adventures and Batman: The Animated Series — either have already or are planned to get revivals. Could Freakazoid! be the next property in line for a comeback?