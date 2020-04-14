‘Tiger King — What Really Went Down?’ TMZ Special: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

For anyone who’s not getting enough Joe Exotic in their life, TMZ is hosting special hour-long special that will offer exclusive interviews and footage that didn’t make it into Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Since premiering on March 20, the seven-part Netflix series has become a tremendous success for the streamer, and an endlessly-talked-about show online.

Tiger King – What Really Went Down? will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. For those who don’t have a cable subscription or a TV antenna, the special can be streamed live on Sling, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV as well as FuboTV. While the prices and subscription packages vary per provider, each of them offers a free trial for new users. If anyone’s unable to catch it live, it will be available to stream on Fox.com, the Fox Now app, as well as Hulu’s streaming library.

Set your DVRs … TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down? … Exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage. MONDAY @ 9/8c only on @FoxTV pic.twitter.com/nkUTmiqohA — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2020

Tiger King has been such a runaway hit for Netflix that it’s inspired talks about a sequel, as well as a dramatized series that has prompted celebrities to publicly pledge their requests on social media. On Sunday, the streamer even unveiled a special eighth episode of the series, titled The Tiger King and I. While filmed in the era of social distancing, it features former Community star Joel McHale interviewing several subjects featured in the series’ first seven episodes.

The subject Tiger King, Joe Exotic, better known as Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence for 17 counts of animal abuse and two for murder-for-hire. While he’s been enjoying his newfound fame behind bars, he has openly petitioned President Donald Trump to pardon him for his crimes. The request came at the same time as his filing of a $94 million lawsuit against the US Fish and Wildlife Service, his former business partner Jeff Lowe and James Garretson, a confidential informant for the prosecution.

“The Trump Administration must be made aware of the overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and justice for all,” Exotic posted on Facebook on March 19. “The agencies and its counterparts have abused the system for a private agenda.”