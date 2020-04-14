‘Tiger King’: Travis Barker Compares Joe Exotic to Scarface, Draws Instant Reactions

The internet has been preoccupied with conversations about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness since it premiered on Netflix back in March. After the streaming service just added a supplemental eighth episode to the wildly popular Netflix series, TMZ broadcast its own one-hour special about the docuseries, Tiger King – What Really Went Down? Among the guests was Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, who compared series star Joe Exotic to Scarface.

“I felt like Joe Exotic was, out of cat people, he was the Scarface of cat people,” Barker said of Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. “He literally had it all and was on top of the world and was makin’ moves and just acted out of emotions and lost it all. Kind of like the story of Scarface. It was really relatable.”

Scarface (the 1983 version) tells the story of immigrant-turned-drug lord Tony Montana, played by Al Pacino, chronicling his meteoric rise and violent decline. While few were disputing Barker’s comparison to the crime drama, which is loosely based on the 1932 film of the same name, the fact that he referred to the story as “relatable” had some people confused. As did having Barker as a special guest on the one-hour program in the first place. Of course, Twitter lit up accordingly.

“JOE EXOTIC is the SCARFACE OF CAT PEOPLE and he’s SO RELATABLE”TRAVIS BARKER WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT??? — Sarah (@sarahtysm) April 14, 2020

Given the circumstances created by social distancing guidelines, the series was filled with interviews done via webcam, including celebrities like Dr. Phil and Nancy Grace.

Just watched an interview where Travis Barker of Blink-182 weighed in on his belief that @joe_exotic is not guilty.



I’m not sure how to finish this tweet. I feel the situation is the perfect joke in itself. — Noah Estes 🔴 (@noahestes_) April 14, 2020

If there is anyone’s educated opinion I need to hear about Tiger King, it’s Travis Barker’s… pic.twitter.com/tBtkRHFD1q — Courtney (@CourtneyPay_) April 14, 2020

Dr. Phil said that Exotic suffered from “malignant narcissism” and that he didn’t “have the ability to weigh the consequences.” The latter was in reference to Exotic being found guilty of 17 counts of federal animal abuse and two counts of plotting a murder for hire.

We now defer to our legal analyst / criminal profiler; the drummer from Blink 182. 🙄



CC: @travisbarker #TigerKing — Josh Cohen- ESPN WP ❄️ (@JoshCohenRadio) April 14, 2020

The special also interviewed Allen Glover, the alleged hitman hired by Exotic to execute his public rival, Carole Baskin. Glover said that he wished he’d had caused more harm to the former private zoo owner for all of the “misery” that he has caused people and animals.

I’m watching the Tiger King special and @travisbarker is interviewed, so it’s automatically legit now. — Social Distance Dishy LaRue (@Dishy2101) April 14, 2020

Why tf did tmz choose to interview Travis barker abt tiger king lmao — al (@AlexandraHaleyy) April 14, 2020

TMZ also spoke with James Garretson, who famously became an FBI informant that led to Exotics arrest and subsequent imprisonment. Although, his interview wasn’t quite as captivating as the fact he did it entirely on a jet ski.

Travis Barker just called Joe Exotic “The Scarface of cat people”…THE GUY WHO SCARFACE WAS PROBABLY BASED ON IS A CAT PERSON AND IS IN TIGER KING pic.twitter.com/UfmFyOIOtx — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) April 14, 2020

Travis Barker calling Joe Exotic the Scarface of Tiger King when the actual Scarface inspo is The Scarface of Tiger King 🤦🏻‍♀️#foxtigerking — monicavl (@monicavl) April 14, 2020

As far as Barker’s initial comparison, some viewers pointed out that the story of 1983’s Scarface is, itself, inspired by drug kingpin Mario Tabraue. Otherwise known as — you guessed it — The Tiger King.

Why is Travis Barker on the Tiger King Special…nothing makes sense — TaraRyzing 👁 (@HelloGlamazon) April 14, 2020

Travis Barker in the Tiger King special tn lol — Jagan Booty (@Neevuz) April 14, 2020

Tiger King – What Really Went Down? Will be available to stream on Hulu and Fox.com starting Tuesday. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is available to stream on Netflix now.