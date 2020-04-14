'Tiger King' Subject James Garretson Did New Interview on Jet Ski for TMZ 'What Really Went Down?' Special

Just like the Netflix series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, that introduced the world to this eccentric cast of characters, TMZ's new special, TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? is painting another wild picture of those who were featured in the documentary. The special even featured an interview from James Garretson, the man who became an informant for the FBI as they investigated Joe Exotic. As one may have guessed, Garretson's interview was conducted in a slightly unorthodox manner — while he was on a jet ski. Naturally, for fans of Tiger King, the moment was completely on brand.

Garretson appeared towards the end of the Netflix series' documentary on Joe Exotic and a slew of others who have been involved in the world of big cat breeding. In episode 7 of the series, he, quite literally, made a splash with his entrance. As viewers saw, Garretson entered the scene whilst riding on a jet ski. Naturally, in a throwback to that moment, he appeared on a jet ski once more whilst he was interviewed for TMZ's special. Of course, fans couldn't help but point out the wild connection on social media.

Fans particularly noted just how much they were actually unsurprised to see that Garretson once again pulled out the jet ski for a turn on TV. In fact, as many wrote on Twitter, the move just totally aligned with how fans already view the jet ski fan.