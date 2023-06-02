Three 'The Good Place' Stars Just Reunited

It's been over three years since the doors to The Good Place closed, but the cast are still close to this day, as proven by the fact that D'Arcy Carden, Kristen Bell, and William Jackson Harper have reunited. The three, who memorably played Janet, Eleanor, and Chidi, respectively, on the NBC sitcom, got together for lunch over a week ago, and Carden documented it all on Instagram.

The Good Place ran for four seasons and just over 50 episodes, and although a comedy, still included some plot twists that would end all plot twists, including the fact that — spoiler alert — The Good Place was, in fact, not The Good Place, but The Bad Place. While a lot has changed since the series ended at the beginning of 2020, one thing that has not is how much the cast loves each other and how close they are, and this Instagram just takes us right back.

It's always hard to say goodbye to such a beloved series, but seeing the cast reunite always makes it worthwhile. This reunion looks as if nothing has changed between the three of them, and now a full cast reunion would be just the thing that fans need. It's never too early to hope for a reunion special or a revival, and with the cast still as close as ever, who knows what could happen in the future.

The reason for the mini-reunion is a pretty sweet one. According to Kristen Bell's Instagram, they were in New York for D'Arcy Carden's Broadway debut in The Thanksgiving Play, which follows a group of well-meaning theater artists attempting to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant and is from Larissa FastHorse. Carden portrays Alicia in the production, which runs through June 11 at Hayes Theater. If her performance on The Good Place is any indication, her Broadway debut will definitely make some people break into laughter.

Even though The Good Place is done, it's clear that the show is still living on in the hearts of the actors and the fans. The show is also streaming on Netflix, so that is another way to keep it going until there is hopefully a full reunion of some sort in the future. At the very least, fans can likely still look forward to some of the cast meeting up with each other from time to time and photos and videos along with it for the time being.