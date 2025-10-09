Three ‘NCIS’ Shows Are Finally Returning to CBS Next Week

As NCIS: Tony & Ziva continues on Paramount+, the other three NCIS series are finally returning next week.

Season 23 of NCIS, Season 2 of NCIS: Origins, and Season 3 of NCIS: Sydney are premiering on Tuesday on CBS.

Tuesdays on the Eye Network will now belong to the long-running franchise for NCIS Tuesday. This will mark the first time that the franchise occupies a full night on CBS. It was announced in May that the three shows will be switching with FBI, which previously aired on Tuesdays along with now-canceled spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. And each show will be picking up after a major cliffhanger.

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS’ Season 22 finale ended with a heartbreaking death, as Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) came home to find his father murdered. Now he’s wanting revenge, and his sister Harriett Parker (Nancy Travis) will be coming to town. Meanwhile, Origins’ first season finale saw Special Agent Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) getting into a car accident, and fans didn’t know her fate afterwards. As for Sydney, AFP forensic scientist Blue Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel) met with a mysterious woman, but again, fans didn’t know what was next.

As for what’s to come, per CBS, in the Season 23 premiere of NCIS, “Prodigal Son (Part 1),” airing on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, Parker is still reeling from his father’s murder and he “Parker goes to extreme lengths to hunt down the woman he holds responsible, mob boss Carla Marino, jeopardizing not only his own future but the team’s.”

In the Season 2 premiere of NCIS: Origins, “The Funky Bunch,” airing on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, “Gibbs and Franks investigate the disappearance of a young Marine connected to a mysterious compound with a charismatic leader, and Lala’s fate is revealed.”

L-R: Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 1, season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Last but certainly not least, in the Season 3 premiere of NCIS: Sydney, “Gut Instinct,” airing on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, “The discovery of two missing U.S. Navy aviators adrift in the Coral Sea leads the team to expose a sinister terrorist plot.”

It is going to be a packed night of action on Tuesdays, and fans won’t want to miss a single second. It all begins this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes will stream the next day on Paramount+.