‘This Is Us’: Susan Kelechi Watson Teases Beth’s Fate

It looks like This Is Us fans might have been worrying for the wrong reasons after a certain season finale cliffhanger.

During the show’s season two finale’s final moments, This Is Us revisited the future time period with older Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his daughter Tess. That reveal showed that Tess was a social worker and still regularly eat dinner with Randall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the season finale glimpse is much less joyous than the first one.

The father and daughter are having a serious conversation about an unnamed woman.

“It’s time to go see her, Tess,” Randall said.

Tess replies, “I’m not ready.”

“Me neither,” Randall responds.

As the glimpses transition back into the present day, the next shots are of Beth.

The obvious conclusion to draw is that Beth has died or is dying at this moment in the timeline. Randall might want Tess to make peace with Beth’s passing/ill health.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays badass mom Beth Pearson that the scene does not necessarily mean the character will die in the NBC drama’s upcoming third season, TV Guide reports.

“I was really grateful that people wanted her to stay around,” Watson told Gold Derby during an exclusive pre-Emmy chat. “But also really glad that she’s not going to die.”

“Beth will be around. There’s no plans to kill Beth,” Watson added. “I know this has been a rumor, that possibly Beth dies — she doesn’t.”

While her death may not be on the horizon, the question remains as to why she’s not in the future scene.

Maybe there is tension between the core Pearson family and Tess is estranged from Beth. The “her” that the father and daughter duo talk about could also be another character, such as Tess’ grandmother Rebecca (Mandy Moore), her sister Annie, her adopted sister Déjà or any others.

The finale also offered glimpses into other characters’ futures. We saw Kevin (Justin Heartley) taking a trip to Vietnam with his girlfriend, Beth’s (Susan Kelechi-Watson) cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Kate (Chrissy Metz) taking care of husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) and there was a hint that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth’s marriage might not be as perfect as we think.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next when the show returns for season three this fall on NBC.

All episodes of This Is Us are now available on Hulu.