Mandy Moore Needed an Eye Mask After Watching ‘This Is Us’ Super Bowl Episode

This Is Us fans might want to prepare themselves for the particularly heart-wrenching episode that will air directly after Sunday’s Super Bowl. The episode is so sad, in fact, that Mandy Moore needed under-eye masks after watching it for the first time.

Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, shared a selfie Thursday on her Instagram story after screening the episode with the rest of the cast. The 33-year-old actress wore under-eye masks on her face to de-puff the area — suggesting the highly anticipated episode might be one of the most brutal yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Watched the Super Bowl episode last night with the cast and I’m still not okay,” Moore captioned the selfie.

After the last episode of This Is Us showed a fire burning throughout the Pearsons’ home while they slept, show execs say the forthcoming episode will answer every question viewers have about Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

Fans started speculating that Jack’s funeral scene might be included in the Super Bowl episode when photos circulated of Moore and the actors of the teenage Big Three wearing all black and looking glum.

Even if the funeral scene appears in a later episode, show bosses say the Super Bowl episode will still satisfy fans’ questions about Jack’s death, which has been teased since season 1.

“Questions will be answered in a very satisfying way,” This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly of the episode. “It’s not necessarily what people expect, but people will have a lot of the answers they’ve been hoping for.”

“It is a very, very exciting episode,” he continues about the upcoming hour. “We shot it early, so we had extra time to make sure everything was perfect in editing. It was one of my favorite episodes we’ve ever done, and I think it’s really going to blow people away.”

Before Moore screened the episode, she told Us Weekly that it would be a “soul crusher” based off filming.

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not. I haven’t seen it yet,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

The Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode, titled “That’ll Be The Day,” revealed that the fire that eventually claims Jack’s life starts after a slow cooker — given to Pearson by friendly neighbor George when he and his wife are moving out of their house — shorts out and starts the house fire. Moore claims that the newest episode, “Super Bowl Sunday,” will give fans answers and hopefully closure.

“Everything will be answered. We’re leaving nothing on the table. Everyone will know everything,” she said. “I’m excited about that, because I feel like it’ll sort of relieve a little bit of pressure. People will know, and then we’ll be able to get back to telling the story of this family, and I think it’ll make things that much more bittersweet moving forward too.”

The episode will not just wallow in the tragedy, however.

“It’s one of the most emotional episodes we’ve ever done, but there is a silver lining to it, and there’s an uplift to the episode,” Aptaker said. “While it’s incredibly intense in a lot of ways, there is beauty to it, and there is optimism to it. That’s so important to us — to always find the lighter side of things too.”