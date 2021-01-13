‘This Is Us’: Sterling K. Brown Just Skinny Dipped, and Fans Can’t Believe It

Sterling K. Brown has been baring all during this season of This Is Us. First, viewers were graced with his on-screen character, Randall Pearson, being caught during a live webcam doing a dance while taking his clothes off, much to the enjoyment of his coworkers as he became a viral sensation. During Tuesday’s episode, Brown once again showed off his physique, this time while skinny dipping.

Viewers of This Is Us were teased at the end of the prior week’s episode as Randall learned from his late mother’s friend that she had actually lived much longer than he thought. (His biological father, William, believed she had died shortly after he was born.) The show then went back and explained how his mother had not died despite seemingly being death’s door. As the previous episode showed, Randall and his wife, Beth, headed down to New Orleans to learn about his birth mother. Near the end of the episode, Randall was seen walking into a body of water near her home as he stripped down and immersed himself. The quick snapshot set Twitter off as many fans reacted to the show-all scene.

Randall got butt nekkid. Yes, Lord. 😊 — Caroline Florez (@cflorez2) January 13, 2021

I didn’t have sterling k brown ass nekkid on my episode checklist. But. Here we are. #ThisIsUs — you shoulda never called me a fat ass kelly price (@Carlynnn_) January 13, 2021

Okay, but why would #ThisIsUs start such an emotional scene with Randall butt naked? — Marissa (@mariss_ugh) January 13, 2021

Ugly cried through this episode of This Is Us. Beautiful. Smiled for a second seeing Sterling’s butt cheeks. Then back to crying. Beautiful. — Erin E. Evans (@heyerinevans) January 13, 2021

