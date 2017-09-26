‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Strips Down on ‘Ellen’

If you’ve ever wanted to see a shirtless Sterling K. Brown ride a tractor around the set of The Ellen Show, you’re in luck.

The 41-year-old This Is Us actor appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ popular show with castmates Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, and unlike the other two, it was his first time as a guest. Because he was a first-timer, DeGeneres had him undergo a rite of passage.

“It’s not really a challenge; it’s just something just to feel like family,” DeGeneres teased. “Mandy rode the tractor, Milo was shirtless and so what you’ll do is you’ll ride a tractor shirtless,”

Before hopping on the toy tractor, the two-time Emmy winner took a peek under his sweater at his abs. “Let me take a look real quick. All right,” he said.

While Brown and his sculpted abs rode the tractor around (“It’s tight!” he exclaimed), Ventimiglia pointed out that Justin Hartley had also appeared shirtless on the show, to which Moore concluded that “all male cast member of This Is Us have been on” the show topless.

Later in the segment, an audience member asked Ventimiglia if viewers would get to see more of his bare butt in season two, which opened the series in the first episode.

“I feel like I get asked that as much as how did Jack die? ‘Will we get to see your butt?’” the 40-year-old quipped. “I think you can probably go back and rewatch season one to see more Milo butt. It’s yet to be determined if you’ll get to see my male rear. Maybe, maybe, who knows?”

Brown joked that Ventimiglia’s butt “sits high” thanks to all the squats that he does, and confessed that “I want to see more too,” before DeGeneres started an improptu “More butt!” chant.

The next audience question was for Brown and it was about, you guessed it, whether we’d see his bare booty this season.

“No, it’s too much,” Brown said. “Like, honestly, I saw it one time and it’s so black and so full, that the arc would look like a lunar eclipse,” he explained. “Another time, another time… Once every 14 years.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: YouTube / TheEllenShow