‘This Is Us’ Star Returns to TV in New Lifetime Movie

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has made her return to television.

Metz’s brand new Lifetime film, Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story, premiered on Saturday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress stars as the real-life Nichole Jolly, a nurse at the Paradise, California town hospital “who begins her day as usual, only to face an unimaginable crisis when a wildfire rapidly engulfs the town,” per Channel Guide Magazine. “Torn between her duty to protect her patients and her desperate need to find her husband Nick and children, Nichole discovers an unyielding strength within herself to save not only her family but also countless residents from the encroaching flames. The film is a tribute to the indomitable human spirit and the unsung heroes who emerge in the face of tragedy.”

Play video

Directed by Josua Malherbe and written by Kelly Fullerton, the film also stars Colin Moss and Keeno Lee Hector. Not only is Metz starring in the film, but her new single, “Last Day in Paradise,” is featured in Faith in the Flames. “It’s definitely a bucket list to star in a movie and then write a song for it,” she said.

Faith in the Flames marks Metz’s return to TV since portraying Kate Pearson on NBC’s heart-wrenching drama This Is Us, which ended in 2022. Well, her return to TV in an actual role. She competed in Season 11 of The Masked Singer last year as Poodie Moth and made it to the Top 6 before ultimately losing to Vanessa Hudgens. She starred in the 2023 horror film A Creature Was Stirring and Netflix’s Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger, which released earlier this year.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Up next, she will be seen in the much-anticipated Netflix drama mystery series The Hunting Wives, which drops on Monday. The show revolves around a woman who moves to deep East Texas and she succumbs to a socialite’s charms. However, her life is soon consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. It also stars Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, and Katie Lowes.

Although Faith in the Flames has already premiered on Lifetime, it will be available to stream tomorrow. There will also likely be plenty of chances to watch the movie on Lifetime, but at the very least, fans only have to wait until Monday to see her in another project. Additionally, all six seasons of This Is Us on Hulu. Metz seems to be as busy as ever, and it will be exciting to see what else she has up her sleeve.