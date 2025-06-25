‘Masked Singer’ Celeb Says Show Was ‘the Hardest Thing I Think I’ve Ever Done’

Chrissy Metz didn’t exactly have the easiest time on The Masked Singer.

In a new interview with Busy Philipps on her late-night talk show Busy This Week, the 44-year-old This is Us actress said competing on FOX’s singing competition was “the hardest thing I think I’ve ever done.”

“I’m not kidding,” she said. “They had asked me several years to do it and I was like, ‘There’s no way. I can barely breathe or walk and talk at the same time. Like, I can’t do this.’”

The actress, who placed in the show’s top 6, complained about the weight and heat factor of her costume, the “Poodle Moth.” As mentioned, the show’s producers asked her repeatedly to join until she relented.

“So then they’re like, ‘Oh, we have to give you the heaviest, hottest, biggest costume,’” Metz said. “I was like, Great. Cool, cool, cool.’”

Still, despite her struggles with the costume, she took fourth place on the series, knocking out tough competition from professional musicians like Charlie Wilson, Sisqo, Clay Aiken, and Ruben Studdard. She ultimately lost to “Goldfish,” High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

She still has one more reality TV dream, however.

Her next goal is to outwit, outplay, and outlast other contestants on the beaches of Fiji.

“If I had my dream druthers and I was a very different person, it would be Survivor… I’m obsessed with Survivor,” she said.