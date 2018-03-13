6 ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale Twists We Might See and 3 We Won’t

This Is Us‘ season 2 finale will air Tuesday night, and we think producers have an extra twist or two in-store before the off-season.

The show is known for its cliffhangers and twists, and the final episode of the season offers perfect opportunities to do both.

There have been some thoughts and chatter about what could happen to certain members of the Pearson family over this final hour of season 2, but there are some options we’re willing to bet on.

On the other hand, there are a few that we just don’t think will happen.

Scroll through to see the six This Is Us season finale twists we might see and the three we almost definitely won’t.

Old Jack (Will Happen)

While this may not feel like a twist since NBC gave it away in the preview, the fact that an elderly Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) will appear on-screen is definitely a twist.

We have never seen Jack as an old person before, even in dream sequences. This scene, that is presumed to be fantasy, sees what it could have been like if he had not tragically died from smoke inhalation when the Pearson children were 17.

Cold Feet (Might Happen)

It would not be a TV wedding if one or both of the parties involved do not get at least some slight cold feet.

Between Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan), we’re going to place our bets on Kate. She is said to be dealing with a lot of stress surrounding her father’s absence from her life/wedding.

But who knows? Maybe some of this frustration Toby sees in Kate will scare him off.

Even if the wedding is completed, we will at least hear some questioning thoughts about the nuptials.

Wedding Disaster (Might Happen)

Every wedding ever has dealt with some kind of crisis or another, and we’re pretty sure that will happen to Kate and Toby.

Whether it’s a small screw-up that gets blown out of proportion, a weather-related issue or a completely catastrophic situation, something is going to go down.

Flash Forward (Might Happen)

Ready to see what the future holds? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/V8fnqtByjf — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 5, 2018

This Is Us first gave us a tease of flash forwards earlier this season in the form of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Tess’ (Eris Baker) Pearson’s future lives.

It has been rumored that more flash forwards were coming, and the season finale could be the place for them. Knowledge of a future related cliffhanger would be a tough piece of baggage to carry into season 3, which is just what producers probably want.

Plus, Brown shared the above photo of himself in older makeup, standing in a doctor’s office. Unless Brown just wandered into a medical set, this is a part of his future we have yet to see.

Déjà Adoption Decision (Might Happen)

With This Is Us dedicating so much time to Randall and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) foster daughter Déjà in the previous episode, there will surely be some sort of decision made about her future.

Déjà’s mother claimed she was leaving her at the end of that episode, so the Pearson couple will have to determine if an official adoption is the best thing to do.

Kevin-Madison Hookup (Might Happen)

While this may be a stretch, we think there may be some chemistry between Kevin Pearson and Kate’s friend Madison.

Madison will meet Kevin for the first time, and as the photo above shows, the two seem to be getting friendly.

Kevin’s relationships and hookups have always been a steady plot thread for his character, so it would not be surprising to see some sparks fly between him and Madison going into season 3.

Death (Probably Won’t)

While the go-to piece of drama or cliffhanger scenario is a death, we just do not see one happening in the season 2 finale.

Fans have dealt with enough death drama surrounding the full reveal of Jack’s death earlier in the season. Any sudden deaths just would not have the impact in comparison or even the room for it in such a busy episode.

Plus, they have played the near-death cliffhanger card when Toby had his heart attack in season 1, so even a scare seems out of the question at this point.

Jack Actually Being Alive (Won’t Happen)

While some people have thrown a “Wouldn’t it be crazy if Jack was alive the whole time?” twist around, that just will not happen.

That would be a show-altering twist that would virtually ruin everything the show has built up all along. The elderly Jack scene shown in the trailer simply points to a dream or fantasy sequence.

Randall and Beth Separate (Won’t Happen)

Randall and Beth have been dealing with a lot of stress lately and have been arguing a bit. However, that is definitely not going to manifest into a separation.

Besides the couple just being resilient, their characters are busy dealing with the Déjà plot line to have the room for a breakup storyline.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes currently streaming on Hulu.