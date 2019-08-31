‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Trailer Released, Reveals New Characters

The trailer for This is Us Season 4 is here, and fans are more excited than ever for the drama’s return. The new footage includes shots of Milo Ventimiglia returning as young Jack, tugging on fans’ heartstrings ahead of the fall TV season premiere.

This is Us Season 4 is less than a month away, and now fans have a new sneak peek to geek out over. NBC released the new trailer on Saturday morning, the birthday of “the Big 3” in the series. The minute-long trailer finds Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) having a serious flashback discussion in the car.



“It’s so strange, isn’t it? How just like that a completely stranger can become a big part of your story,” she says, as the trailer drifts off into other disparate shots from both timelines. “It’s actually kind of terrifying, you know? How a single cross with one person who you’ve never met can change everything.”

The trailer introduces some of the new faces joining the cast this season, notably M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Morrison and Omar Epps. So far, there are no details on the new characters these actors will play, nor how they will factor into the main story. Given the lines from Rebecca playing over the trailer, it sounds like each of them will have some kind of butterfly effect on the Pearson family, entangled with their past, present or both.

Fans are desperate for more information on This Is Us, and the cast seems just as excited. Earlier this month, the ensemble gave a group interview with Entertainment Tonight over breakfast, discussing how the next season will expand the world of the show even further.

“Our first episode, our universe fundamentally expands in a way that people might not be expecting,” Moore said.

“Some new characters being introduced, some new relationships are going to be evolving,” added Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson.

The interview also included series creator Dan Fogelman, who said that the season premiere was “potentially polarizing” for the show’s die-hard fan base.

“In the series, we have what I call little markers, little stakes we put in the ground of these episodes that serve as grounding points for the whole arc and the whole series,” he warned. “Our first two episodes of this season are two of those and it’s a big, bold, potentially polarizing — but in the best possible way — start to the season.”

This Is Us is one of TV’s most compelling dramas, as it plays with time and relationships in bold, non-linear ways. Love for the show reached a fever pitch at the end of Season 3, and it sounds like the cast and crew are continuing to take risks going forward.



This Is Us Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.