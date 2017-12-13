‘This Is Us’: Here’s How the Spring Premiere Begins

When This Is Us returns to the small screen Jan. 9, fans will dive right in to some heavy, potentially heartbreaking scenes.

Dan Fogelman, creator of the hit NBC drama, told Deadline the show will pick up with the fallout of Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) DUI arrest in the mid-season finale.

He didn’t divulge whether the “Manny” spends time in jail, but he teased a 12-minute monster of a scene featuring Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three (Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown) in present day.

“They just go at it in an interesting way that I had to call of them into my office because there’s some really serious acting going on,” Fogelman said. “We find Kevin in rehab, and the family has arrived to hash things out in a therapy session. It’s very loaded.”

And for fans waiting to see how beloved patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) meets his untimely end, Fogelman promises to deliver in the second half of the show’s sophomore season.

“We promised answers in season 2 and we have eight episodes left, and it’s all coming in short order. It will really be a heartbreaking surprise,” he assured fans.

Those “answers” will piece together what has already been teased of Jack’s death, including the mysterious house fire. Did Jack set the fire? Was he inside?

Though This Is Us will wrap up the story of Jack’s death, Fogelman revealed that the show’s plan is to have other lingering mysteries in the adult Pearson kids’ lives to shift the main source of suspicion in the drama series. From what we know right now, that could mean toying with Kate’s desire to try for another baby, Kevin’s struggle with getting clean or Randall’s fight to give foster children a happier life.

The cast and crew of the series are currently in production of episodes 14 and 15 of This Is Us’ 18-episode second season.

Meanwhile, the show, which is beloved by audiences, received Golden Globes nominations on Monday for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Sterling K. Brown) and Best Supporting Actress (Chrissy Metz).

This Is Us returns Jan. 9 at 9 p.m ET/PT on NBC.