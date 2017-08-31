NBC Debuts First Clip From ‘This Is Us’ Season 2

NBC has released the first official clip from the upcoming second season on This Is Us, and it is unsurprisingly emotional.

In the clip, Randall (played by Sterling K. Brown) reveals to his mother Rebecca (played by Mandy Moore), that Beth, his wife, has reservations about adopting a baby.

He then asks her how she and his father handled the circumstances of adopting him, and Beth confesses, “It’s complicated.”

At this point, we get one of those flashbacks that This Is Us is so well-known for, jumping back the night that Randall, Kate (played by Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (played by Justin Hartley) were born.

Grieving the loss of one of her babies during childbirth, Rebecca initially wasn’t very open to the idea of adopting baby Randall. However, she was quickly convinced otherwise, after Jack strongly encouraged.

In the flashback, Jack tells Rebecca, “That little guy, right there. He wound up here. Exact same place, exact same day. Just look at him, Bec. The place right there, right next to ours. Can’t you just feel it? You know, can’t you just see it?”

Back in the present day, Rebecca says to Randall, “I said ‘no.’ But your father was so sure I was tired and I was grieving. And he just kept pushing me. He was so determined that you were meant to be, meant to be ours.”

Then, while reflecting back on her relationship with Jack, Rebecca offers Randall some motherly advice, “Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves. And often times in our marriage, yes, it was your father. Our marriage wasn’t perfect, it’s true. But none are. And your father wasn’t perfect either, but he was pretty damn close. As close as they come.”

Season two of This Is Us begins on Tuesday, September 26th on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff