‘This is Us’ Season Finale Sets up Health Scare for Toby

The This Is Us season 2 finale ended a promise of major trouble in Toby Damon’s (Chris Sullivan) future.

At the end of a fairly standard season finale, a series of glimpses into the future are shown as Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) gives a speech. One of the these scenes shows a moment between Toby and his new wife Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) that is implied to come around one year in the future.

The scene begins as Kate walks into bedroom to an incapacitated Toby. He’s laying on his left side as their dog curls up by his feet.

Kate informs him that the doctor wants him to come into the office to change up his medicines. Toby lays motionless on his side and gives a glazed look ahead.

Fans may think that Toby is dead, but he is blinking and breathing.

A second glimpse is shown moments later in the form of a close-up on Toby’s face. The typically jolly character seems to be in far from good shape.

This appears to tease a major health scare or worse for Toby. He could possibly be dealing with more heart problems. Viewers will remember that Toby suffered a heart attack back in the season 1 episode “Last Christmas.” Coincidentally, that heart attack was used as a cliffhanger before season 1’s midseason break.

This could possibly tease a Toby death coming up in season 3 or some time after. Even if he survives the health scare, it will surely take a toll on Toby’s health and spirit.

This Is Us is now off-season, but past episodes can be found on Hulu.

