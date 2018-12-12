‘This Is Us’ Scores Big SAG Award Nominations After Golden Globes Snub

The Screen Actors Guild has honored NBC drama This Is Us with big nominations following their surprising Golden Globes snub.

The NBC family drama was nominated in two categories, including a nomination for Sterling K. Brown in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama series category; and, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series for the cast.

Several members of the This Is Us cast celebrated the nominations on social media Wednesday.

“Heyyy now! How exciting and special to be recognized by your peers! Congratulations to the one and only, [Sterling K. Brown] for your individual nomination as well!” Chrissy Metz wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of both nominations.

“Morning boys and girls, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood,” Brown said in a video posted to Instagram. “Woke up this morning and, so much love to SAG-AFTRA for the three nominations, one for Randall, one for the cast of This Is Us, one for the cast of Black Panther… I love what I do so much…”

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the series, also sent her own message of gratitude: “There is nothing better than recognition from your fellow [SAG AFTRA] performers! Thank you SO much. We are a very grateful cast!! And congrats to [Sterling K. Brown] on his nom tooooooo!!”

Actors Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley also posted their gratitude to their fellow actors for the cast nomination.

“Thank you [SAG Awards]! To be nominated for [This Is Us] by our peers and to be among such great company is an honor. I’m also VERY excited for my TV hubs, SKB [Sterling K. Brown], who is nominated for outstanding actor in a drama!” Watson tweeted.

“Oh WOW!! This is pretty awesome!! Huge thanks and congrats to all the nominees! So cool,” Hartley also posted on Twitter.

The nominations announcement comes a week after the NBC drama series was snubbed completely by the Golden Globes, receiving no nominations in the awards show held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The SAG Awards and This Is Us also have a complicated history as a rule from the Screen Actors Guild association reportedly left out the names of the teenage actors playing the younger versions of the Big Three — Niles Fitch (Randall), Logan Shroyer (Kevin) and Hannah Zeile (Kate) — from being included in the cast of the series.

However, as the grownup cast did in 2018, they will likely bring their younger co-stars to the ceremony as their plus ones to enjoy the event once more.

This Is Us returns with new episodes Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan. 27 on TNT and TBS.