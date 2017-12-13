Mandy Moore Reveals New ‘This Is Us’ Spring Premiere Date

NBC has moved This Is Us‘ midseason return date to Jan. 9.

The show was originally slated to come back on Jan. 2, but Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, informed fans of the new date on Tuesday.

She shared a graphic that shows the young versions of the Pearson family alongside the new date.

In addition to Moore’s post, NBC has also updated the return date on the show’s official website.

The show will still air at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesdays, but this adds an additional week of time that fans will have to wait for a new episode, which is unfortunate considering the fall finale left fans with an intense cliffhanger.

After having a mental breakdown, Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) is shown speeding down a highway while intoxicated. It is then revealed that his brother Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) daughter Tess (Eris Baker) is stowed away in Kevin’s backseat.

Kevin then gets pulled over and arrested for a DUI, and Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are contacted about Tess’ whereabouts.

The last we see of Kevin, he’s in handcuffs next to a police car.