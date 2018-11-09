New ‘This Is Us’ Photos Show Jack and Rebecca’s Big Road Trip

NBC has released a number of new photos for the upcoming episode of This Is Us, showing a peek at Jack and Rebecca’s big road trip.

Postponed due to the midterm elections coverage, the seventh episode of This Is Us‘ third season will spotlight a number of different moments in the life of the Pearson family.

One of those moments will be when Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) drove out to Los Angles, California. Scroll down to check out some photos that focus on the couple’s trip before the episode airs next Tuesday!

In one photo from the new episode — titled “Sometimes” — Jack and Rebecca can been seen having dinner together while on their road trip.

“Kevin and Zoe land in Vietnam. In the past, Jack and Rebecca take a road trip to Los Angeles. Jack’s war story continues to be revealed,” a synopsis of the episode from NBC reads.

Ahead of the third season, Ventimiglia spoke with Gold Derby and opened up about many things that transpired in season two.

Regarding the episode where fans finally saw how Jack died, Ventimiglia explained that was going through his mind when he prepared to shoot the scene.

“I think we as people don’t really consider or think too much about how we’re going to die. We only think about how we live,” he said. “So preparing for that Super Bowl episode, it didn’t feel like I was lifting anything heavier than any other scene I’ve played or any other moment I’ve had in Jack in the 36 hours that we’ve known him. It just felt like, ‘Let me embrace this man fully. From action to cut, let me allow him to live.’ “

“That’s been probably one of the greatest joys of playing this man is I don’t need to do anything but show up knowing my lines,” Ventimiglia went on to say of Jack’s death scene.

“And everything that comes out and tumbles out of me as a performer is just instinctually Jack and it’s because of what Mandy does or the kids do or what’s written that I’m able to let this man be alive,” he added.

So there was no extra preparation knowing that he’s going to die, but I think what’s important to me and maybe it’s less in the performance but more in how I talk about Jack is for people to understand that he is flawed and he’s human and he tries to take responsibility for the moments where he hasn’t acted properly and as terrifying as they are,” Ventimiglia went on to say.

“Like admitting to your daughter that you have a drinking problem or being jealous of a wife’s performing partner or trying to relate to his kids in very unrelatable situations but he’s trying, he even says that, it was one of the last things he says to Rebecca, ‘I try,’” he continued.

“I think she said to him, ‘Jack, you’re a good man.’ He said, ‘I try.’ I really, really appreciate that ’cause I think best intentions are oftentimes forgotten,” Ventimiglia admitted

“I think people look to the end result to pass judgment or say, ‘You know what, this doesn’t agree with me.’ But they fall short of seeing someone’s heart trying their best,” he then said candidly.

“I don’t know, Jack is very much, I think, all of us. He’s a good man with a good heart who loves very simply but he’s not uncomplicated,” Ventimiglia also said. “And Jack, too, he really does try to shoulder a lot for his family. What we’re diving into for the third season, it’s gonna be things that man, his family had no idea about him. I think it’s really going to deepen that love.

“It’s like, ‘Wow, here’s the man who just wants his family to see the best and know the best and feel that love all the time,’ but Dad went through some pretty rough times,” he finally stated.

At the time, Ventimiglia also spoke a little about the now-airing third season, saying that the four words that fans “won’t see what’s coming.”

“I’ve spoken a lot with [series creator] Dan [Fogelman] and the writers before we had our hiatus and even while they’ve been in the room and what I’ve heard of what the third season is, people have an idea and they think they do but man, you have no idea,” he added. “You won’t see what’s coming.”

Fans certainly did not know what was coming, as the season is not even halfway in and there have already been a number of shocking moments.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.