‘This Is Us’ Not Airing Tuesday Night, NBC Showing Election Coverage Instead

This Is Us will be taking a break Tuesday to make room for NBC‘s Election Day coverage.

NBC News will take over the network’s primetime slot with a special known as The Vote: America’s Future, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The special will run until 11 p.m. ET to make room for local news, and then will return at 11:30 p.m. ET. Then at 12:30 a.m. ET, Late Night With Seth Meyers will air a new episode featuring actor and comedian Billy Eichner and journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This Is Us fans will not be without the series for long, as the family drama will return with a new episode Tuesday, Nov. 13 continuing the story of the Pearson family.

The upcoming episode, titled “Sometimes,” will find Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) landing in Vietnam as he continues to search for answers about his father’s mysterious time during the war. In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will take the road trip to Los Angeles they agreed to go on shortly after their first date, and viewers will find out more about Jack’s time at war — hopefully with more details about a particular woman.

The latest episode of This Is Us saw Kevin continue to obsess over the reveal that his father’s necklace — which he had gifted to Kevin when he was younger — actually belonged to a woman his father had met while stationed in Vietnam.

Despite his brother Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) insistence that he should leave the past alone, Kevin decides to invite Zoe to Vietnam so that they can try and find more information from the source.

The last time viewers visited Jack’s time in Vietnam was in an episode focused on his relationship with his brother, Nicky. Nicky was revealed to have died in the war, though the flashbacks stopped at Jack meeting up with him in the Asian country. The rest of the story will likely be told in an upcoming episode of the NBC drama.

As for Randall, his campaign for city council gained momentum when he secured himself a campaign manager, and hired his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to work alongside him. The move also helped Beth, who had been having a hard time finding work after she was laid off earlier this season.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) also went through big changes, as she is finally pregnant following fertility treatment. However, the third Pearson sibling is also juggling her high-risk pregnancy with Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) depression, which came back in a dramatic fashion after he stopped taking his medication in case that was keeping them from having a baby.

We’ll have to see how the story unfolds as This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.